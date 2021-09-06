World Bank improves outlook for Romania's GDP growth

Romania's economy will grow by 6% this year, fully reversing the 3.9% contraction caused by the COVID-19 pandemic last year, according to updated Global Economic Prospects published by the World Bank.

The global outlook remains subject to significant downside risks, including the possibility of additional COVID-19 waves and financial stress amid high EMDE debt levels, the WB cautions.

The growth rate in Romania would further ease to 4.5% in 2022 and 3.9% in 2023, under the Bank's scenario.

The Bank has considerably improved its forecast on the advance of the Romanian economy in 2021, from a growth of 3.5% anticipated in January. The International Monetary Fund (IMF) also recently improved its projections, estimating an advance of 7% on May 30, after the Article IV consultations - an upgrade from its 6% forecast in April.

According to the World Bank, the global economy is expected to advance by 5.6% this year, the fastest recovery from a recession in 80 years, supported mainly by solid recoveries from several major economies, such as the US and China. The estimate for the growth of the global economy has been revised upwards by 1.5pp.

