Works can start on Sibiu-Pitesti motorway section

The Romanian authorities issued the building permit for section 5 of the Sibiu - Piteşti motorway, namely the 30-kilometre section between Curtea de Argeş and Piteşti, the Minister of Transport, Cătălin Drulă, announced on Facebook on Thursday, June 17.

"We have just issued the building permit for lot 5 of the Sibiu-Piteşti highway. It is a section between Curtea de Argeş and Piteşti, 30 km long. The builder has started the mobilization and will start the works in the next period," he announced, according to Agerpres.

The overall project is estimated to cost EUR 3 bln and will be 85% financed by the European Union.

