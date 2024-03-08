Women account for 36.5% of shareholders or partners in Romanian companies

The number of women shareholders or partners in companies in Romania was 609,470 at the end of January 2024, representing 36.5% of the total, according to statistics from the National Office of the Trade Register (ONRC) reviewed by Agerpres.

Conversely, male shareholders or partners numbered over 1.06 million (63.5%) out of the total 1,669,759 shareholders or partners in Romania recorded at the end of January 2024. The total number of active legal entities during the mentioned period was 1,230,709.

The ONRC statistics show that the highest number of female shareholders/partners was registered in Bucharest - 133,925 (35.52%), Cluj - 33,646 (35.38%), Ilfov - 33,146 (37.37%), and Timiș - 27,407 (35.38%), while the lowest was in Covasna - 3,668 (35.59%), Mehedinți - 4,015 (36.99%), and Botoșani - 4,412 (34.86%).

Earlier this month, Romania’s Ministry of Labor announced that the average gross wage for women reached RON 6,026 (EUR 1,212, pre-tax), surpassing for the first time the average wage for men, RON 5,804 (EUR 1,167 pre-tax). It is worth mentioning that taxes in Romania amount to some 45% of the gross wages.

Nevertheless, the ministry points out that just five years ago, in February 2019, the average gross wage for women was RON 3,648, while the average wage for men was higher, at RON 3,819. The ministry also noted a continuously increasing number of employment contracts for women. There is also a constant increase in the number of women holding leadership positions.

(Photo source: Mariia Boiko | Dreamstime.com)