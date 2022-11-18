Wizz Air to fly from Suceava to Tel Aviv starting January 2023

Hungarian low-cost carrier Wizz Air announced the launch of a new route from Suceava (Romania) to Tel Aviv (Israel), starting January 2023. It will be the airline's first route from Suceava to the Middle East, completing the 12 existing routes to European destinations.

Wizz Air will fly from Suceava to Tel Aviv twice a week as of January 9, 2023, on Mondays and Fridays. Tickets can already be booked online on the company's website or via the app for prices starting at RON 149/EUR 29.99.

The route expansion comes less than a month before the opening of the Wizz Air base at the "Ștefan cel Mare" Suceava International Airport and before the delivery of two new aircraft. The new planes will support operations on five already announced routes, to Paris-Beauvais (France ), Brussels-Charleroi (Belgium), Venice-Treviso (Italy), Larnaca (Cyprus) and Eindhoven (Netherlands), as well as frequency increases on three existing routes, to Bologna, Milan-Bergamo and Rome Fiumicino.

Moreover, the air carrier also announced three recruitment events in Suceava for aspiring flight attendants in November and December. They are scheduled for November 18 and December 2 and 14.

Wizz Air has hired more than 300 flight attendants in Romania this year, with plans to recruit another 200 next year.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: 9parusnikov/Dreamstime.com)