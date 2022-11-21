What lies ahead for businesses in Romania in 2023?

News from Companies

The first content event organized by Romania Insider and La French Tech brings 12 speakers on stage to discuss the challenges and opportunities for companies doing business in Romania.

War at the border, energy crisis, high inflation, volatile markets, and a potential recession in developed economies paint a complicated year ahead for businesses in Romania.

On the bright side, Romania benefits from unprecedented amounts of EU funds and recovery funds and has the opportunity to turn into a European energy powerhouse thanks to large investment projects in the gas and renewable energy sectors.

Romania in 2023: Weathering the Global Storm, an event organized by Romania Insider and La French Tech at the French Institute in Bucharest on November 23 (starting at 18:00) , will bring on stage government officials, macroeconomists, tax and finance experts, investors, tech leaders, Venture Capitalists (VCs) investing in local startups, and corporate leaders for an open debate on the challenges and opportunities that lie ahead for companies doing business in Romania.

In two moderated panels, we will try to find out from our speakers' relevant information that business leaders should consider when preparing their strategies for 2023.

The first panel will focus on macro perspectives, tax and regulation changes, financial markets, and foreign investments, while the second panel will cover business perspectives in some key sectors (energy, retail, insurance, tech, and startups).

Event Speakers

Andreea Nica - Vice President, CFA Romania

- Vice President, CFA Romania Andrei Dudoiu - Managing Partner & President BoD, Seedblink

- Managing Partner & President BoD, Seedblink Benjamin Antoine Turquin - General Manager, BRD Life Insurance

- General Manager, BRD Life Insurance Catalina Dodu - Global CyberSecurity Services PreSales and T&T Director, Atos IT Solutions and Services

- Global CyberSecurity Services PreSales and T&T Director, Atos IT Solutions and Services Cristian Munteanu - Founder & Managing Partner, Early Game Ventures

- Founder & Managing Partner, Early Game Ventures Cristina Martinescu - Partner, InovaLaw

- Partner, InovaLaw Csaba Balint - Board Member, National Bank of Romania

- Board Member, National Bank of Romania Franck Neel - Executive Board Member, OMV Petrom

- Executive Board Member, OMV Petrom Grégoire Vigroux - Serial Entrepreneur and President, La French Tech - Bucharest Chapter

- Serial Entrepreneur and President, La French Tech - Bucharest Chapter Guillaume Macczak - Partner, Finance & GBS, EY Romania

- Partner, Finance & GBS, EY Romania Iulia Malioukis - Principal at Horváth leading the Banking & Retail

- Principal at Horváth leading the Banking & Retail Mihai Precup - Secretary of State, Ministry of Finance

- Secretary of State, Ministry of Finance Regis Moratin - Chief Financial Officer, Carrefour Romania

The debates will be moderated by Andrei Chirileasa, Managing Partner at Romania-Insider.com.

Beyond all the answers we will get from the speakers, we aim to offer our guests the opportunity to talk to peers and get a feel of which are the main concerns and reasons for optimism.

That’s why, the evening will continue with a relaxed networking session, exquisite food, and fine drinks provided by our partners: AM. Social Space, Amis de la Fête, Domeniile Averesti and One Beer Later.

Event Partners

BRD Life Insurance, Bucharest Real Estate Club, Blue Projects, French Institute, Horvath & Partners, NNWW - Nine Nine World Wide.

The event will be recorded and re-broadcasted on the Romania-Insider.com platform.

About Romania Insider

Launched in 2010 by a small team of local business journalists, Romania-Insider.com has grown into the most-read source of English content on Romania.

Currently, with a team of five journalists, the publication keeps the world informed about business, politics, and life in Romania - with over 400 news articles, features, and interviews published every month and 14 free and premium newsletters.

Spreading the word about Romania to the world and helping readers make informed decisions is the main goal of Romania Insider.

About La French Tech Bucharest

La French Tech is an initiative launched by the French government in 2014, to create a snowball effect that propels tech startups’ growth, in France and across Europe.

What started as an accreditation idea to be given to French cities with a booming startup ecosystem, has now become an international brand, with communities in 100 cities worldwide.

In Romania, La French Tech has 500 members locally, mostly tech entrepreneurs and corporates.

Access to the event is made based on invitation. Please email us at events@romania-insidercom in case you wish to join as well.

