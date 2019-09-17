RO metal roof tile producer Wetterbest takes over local player

Wetterbest, one of the leaders of the local metal roofing systems industry and part of the TeraPlast Group - the largest Romanian manufacturer of building materials, has reached an agreement to increase its stake in Cortina WTB, from 51% to 100%.

The company is waiting for the Competition Council’s approval for this deal.

Cortina WTB, based in Podari, Dolj County, is one of the most important producers and distributors of metal roof tiles in the southwest part of the country.

The factory already produces metal tile profiles from the Wetterbest portfolio. The production capacity of the factory is over 1.5 million square meters annually.

Wetterbest is the second-largest producer of metal roof tiles in Romania after Brasov-based Bilka. The company has three factories in Băicoi (Prahova, north of Bucharest), Podari (Dolj, southern Romania) and Sărățel (Bistrița Năsăud, northern Romania).

Full takeover of Cortina WTB comes after Wetterbest invested EUR 8.4 million to expand the production capacity and relocate the factory to Băicoi.

In the first half of the year, the revenues posted by Wetterbest increased by 28% to RON 105 mln (EUR 22.1 mln).

