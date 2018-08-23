Events:
Undercloud independent theater festival – ongoing, ends on August 31, in Bucharest. Read more about it here
Bucharest GreenSounds Festival – August 24-26, in Herastrau Park. More information here
Music in the Park – August 25-26, in Crangasi Park, Bucharest. Further details here
BoomFest – August 24-25, in Seimeni commune, Constanta county. Tickets online here
Magura Rocks! – August 24-26, in Magura Uroiului, Simeria, in Hunedoara county. Tickets online here
Bucovina Rock Castle – August 24-26, in Suceava. More details here
The International Night of Bats – August 25, at the Historical Garden within the Botanical Garden in Bucharest. More details here
New in cinemas:
Alpha
Starring Kodi Smit-McPhee, Natassia Malthe
Movies coming up:
Slender Man – premiere on August 31
Norm of the North 2: Keys to the Kingdom – premiere on August 31
The Nun – premiere on September 7
The Predator – premiere on September 14
A Simple Favor – premiere on September 14
