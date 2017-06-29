Events:

Bucharest International Street Theater Festival – July 1-30, in Bucharest. Read more about it here

Shine Festival – June 30 – July 1, at Arenele Romane in Bucharest. Tickets online here

International Folklore Festival – June 30 – July 2, in Cismigiu Park, Bucharest. Find out more here

Peasant Antiques Fair – June 30 – July 2, at the Romanian Peasant Museum in Bucharest. Find more information here

Tropical butterflies exhibition – July 1 – September 17, at Grigore Antipa Museum in Bucharest

Bucharest Food Festival – June 30 – July 2, at Roaba de Cultura in Herastrau Park, Bucharest. More information here

T-shirt Fest – July 1-2, at Food Hood in Bucharest. More info here

Dakini Festival – Ongoing, ends on July 2, on Tuzla Beach in Constanta. Find out more here

Movie openings:

Despicable Me 3

Starring Jenny Slate, Kristen Wiig

Baby Driver

Starring Kevin Spacey, Jon Bernthal

Movies coming up in July:

Spider-Man: Homecoming – premiere on July 7

The House – premiere on July 7

War for the Planet of the Apes – premiere on July 14

Dunkirk – premiere on July 14

Irina Marica, [email protected]