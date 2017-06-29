Events:
Bucharest International Street Theater Festival – July 1-30, in Bucharest. Read more about it here
Shine Festival – June 30 – July 1, at Arenele Romane in Bucharest. Tickets online here
International Folklore Festival – June 30 – July 2, in Cismigiu Park, Bucharest. Find out more here
Peasant Antiques Fair – June 30 – July 2, at the Romanian Peasant Museum in Bucharest. Find more information here
Tropical butterflies exhibition – July 1 – September 17, at Grigore Antipa Museum in Bucharest
Bucharest Food Festival – June 30 – July 2, at Roaba de Cultura in Herastrau Park, Bucharest. More information here
T-shirt Fest – July 1-2, at Food Hood in Bucharest. More info here
Dakini Festival – Ongoing, ends on July 2, on Tuzla Beach in Constanta. Find out more here
Movie openings:
Despicable Me 3
Starring Jenny Slate, Kristen Wiig
Baby Driver
Starring Kevin Spacey, Jon Bernthal
Movies coming up in July:
Spider-Man: Homecoming – premiere on July 7
The House – premiere on July 7
War for the Planet of the Apes – premiere on July 14
Dunkirk – premiere on July 14
