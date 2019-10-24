Weekend calendar: Materia fair, LindyBug Swing Dance Festival, Royal Charitable Concert

Events:
Les Films de Cannes a Bucarest festival: ongoing, ends October 27, in various locations in Bucharest. The program is available here. The festival also hold local editions across the country.
The National Theater Festival: ongoing, ends October 27, various locations in Bucharest. The program is listed here.
Materia leather design fair: October 26 - 27 at Palatul Telefoanelor. More about the event here.
Royal Charitable Concert: October 25 at the Romanian Athenaeum. More details here.
LindyBug Swing Dance Festival: October 25 - October 27. The program is listed here.
Mariage Fest wedding fair: October 25 - October 27 at the Parliament Palace. More on the event here.
Movie openings:
Countdown
The Addams Family
Starring: Charlize Theron, Chloë Grace Moretz, Oscar Isaac, Finn Wolfhard, Allison Janney, Aimee Garcia, Nick Kroll
(Photo: Materia Facebook Page)