Weekend calendar: Materia fair, LindyBug Swing Dance Festival, Royal Charitable Concert

Events:

Les Films de Cannes a Bucarest festival: ongoing, ends October 27, in various locations in Bucharest. The program is available here. The festival also hold local editions across the country.

The National Theater Festival: ongoing, ends October 27, various locations in Bucharest. The program is listed here.

Materia leather design fair: October 26 - 27 at Palatul Telefoanelor. More about the event here.

Royal Charitable Concert: October 25 at the Romanian Athenaeum. More details here.

LindyBug Swing Dance Festival: October 25 - October 27. The program is listed here.

Mariage Fest wedding fair: October 25 - October 27 at the Parliament Palace. More on the event here.

Movie openings:

Countdown

Starring: Charlie McDermott, Anne Winters, Elizabeth Lail

The Addams Family

Starring: Charlize Theron, Chloë Grace Moretz, Oscar Isaac, Finn Wolfhard, Allison Janney, Aimee Garcia, Nick Kroll

(Photo: Materia Facebook Page)

