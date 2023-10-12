Weekend Calendar: Bucharest Marathon, Kinodiseea, Astra Film Festival, One World Romania @ Brașov and more

Films, exhibitions, a theater festival and the city's largest running event of the year keep Bucharest busy this weekend, while Sibiu sets the tone in documentary film.

Animest

Until October 15

An extensive and diverse selection of animation films and several competition sections at the only local cinema event that qualifies films for the list of eligible Oscar candidates. Latvia is the focus country at this edition. More on the program here.

Kinodiseea

Until October 15

The International Film Festival for Young Audiences KINOdiseea has reached its 15th edition and welcomes the public with screenings in four venues in Bucharest: Sala Gloria, Sala Luceafărul, Prăjitoria Buimac, and nJOY Club & Garden. Entrance to all screenings and events in the program, available here, is free.

Bucharest Marathon

October 14 – 15

Some 16,000 runners are expected at the event, which is at its 16th edition this year. Non-competitive races are scheduled for Saturday, the competitive ones for Sunday. More on the event and its routes here.

Bucharest Photofest

Until October 15

Exhibitions, film screenings, photo walks & workshops, talks & debates, artist talks and the Bucharest Photofest Conference are all part of the program of the event, available here.

Outline StreetArt Festival

Until October 30

This street art festival kicks off with a three-day, free-entrance event in Lacul Tei Park, where the public can attend a series of workshops. Throughout the month of October, ten local artists will design seven large-size mural painting in the city’s District 2. More info here.

Diploma Show

Until October 15

Exhibitions, a design fair, pop-up cinema, and outdoor experiences are part of the program of the festival focusing on the young generation of Romanian artists, architects and designers. More details here.

X-Fest – Young Theater International Festival

Until October 15

Eighteen performances delivered by companies and artists from Germany, France, the Czech Republic, Greece, Bulgaria, and Romania on the stages of eight Bucharest theaters. The program is available here.

Art Safari

Until January 14

An edition focused on music, the story of the nocturnal city, love, and legendary bags worn by stars and superstars. The program is available here.

The Picasso Effect

Until January 8

The exhibition open at the Museum of Recent Art (MARe) includes works by Picasso and by Romanian artists he influence. More on this here.

Aida

October 13

This production of Verdi’s Aida and has Bianca Mărgean as Aida and Daniel Magdal as Radames. More here.

Madama Butterfly

October 14

Madeleine Pascu is Butterfly, Liviu Indricău is Pinkerton. More here.

Time to Set the Cage on Fire

Until November 11

The first solo show in the country of artist Gino Rubert is open at Mobius Gallery.

In the country

Astra Film Festival

October 15 – October 22

This is an anniversary edition for the Sibiu event, which has prepared a program encompassing tens of documentary films on topics as diverse as the life of Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky, the problems of Germany’s education system or the world of pickpockets and biographies of standout personalities. The program is available here.

One World Romania in Brașov

October 13 – October 15

The International Documentary & Human Rights Film Festival One World Romania screens in Brașov films in the selection of its 16th edition, under the theme A Good Life. The screenings are followed by debates with directors, non-profit representatives, and experts in the topics presented in the films. Entrance is free to all screenings and debates. More here.

Brâncuși: Romanian Sources and Universal Perspectives

Until January 28

The National Art Museum of Timișoara hosts this exhibition gathering some 100 works of the Romanian artist: sculptures, drawings, and photos. More here.

La Pas Festival

October 13 – October 15

Timișoara’s Public Transport Museum hosts the event focused on gastronomy. The program also includes concerts, film screenings, and various workshops. More details are available here.

CineEuroConnect

Until November 15

This exhibition, which encompasses items and stories about the world of film, is open at CRAFT in Timișoara. More details here.

Oradea Festifall

October 13 – October 15

Five venues in the city will host performances and concerts, including from Richard Clayderman, Nouvelle Vague and Loredana. The program is available here.

