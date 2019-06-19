Ro Insider
Events
Weekend calendar: Bucharest Pride March, Retro music, Thai & Turkish festivals, movie openings
20 June 2019
Events:

Bucharest Pride 2019 March: June 22 on Calea Victoriei. Further details here.

TIFF Unlimited: June 21 - June 23 at Verde Stop Arena in Bucharest. More info here.

Retro Music Festival: June 21 - June 23 at Romexpo. Details about the program and tickets are available here.

International Folklore Festival: June 21 - June 23 in Izvor Park. More on the event here.

Thai Festival: June 22 - June 23 at Dimitrie Gusti Village Museum. More details here.

Turkish Festival: June 21 - June 23 in Titan Park. More about the event here.

European Film Festival: ongoing, ends June 23 in Bucharest. The schedule of screenings in Bucharest and other cities in the country is available here.

Sibiu International Theater Festival: ongoing, ends June 23 in several venues in Sibiu. The program is available here.

SoNoRo Conac chamber music concert series: ongoing, ends July 11. Further details here.

Species of Spaces – Works from the Société Générale Collection: ongoing, ends July 14, at the National Museum of Art of Romania (MNAR). More details here.

Renault and Art, a Living History, 1967-2019: ongoing, ends July 20, Wednesday to Sunday, at the National Museum of Contemporary Art (MNAC). More on it here.

Eli Lotar: ongoing, ends July 18, at the Museum of Art Collections. Details on visiting hours here.

Movie openings:

A Dog's Journey

Starring: Dennis Quaid, Josh Gad, Marg Helgenberger, Kathryn Prescott

Men in Black: International

Starring: Tessa Thompson, Chris Hemsworth, Liam Neeson

(Opening photo: Pixabay)

