Events in Bucharest:
Gaudeamus book fair – ongoing, ends on November 26, at Romexpo in Bucharest. More details here
Asia Fest – November 24-26, at Romexpo in Bucharest. Find out more here
Start 2 Play – games and toys fair – November 25-26, at Romexpo in Bucharest. More info here
HipTrip Travel Film Festival – ongoing, ends on November 26, at Union and Eforie cinemas in Bucharest. Find program here
Black Lips concert – November 25, at Control Club in Bucharest. More information here
Polish film festival CinePolska – ongoing, ends on November 26, at Elvire Popesco cinema in Bucharest. Read more about it here
Movie openings:
Murder on the Orient Express
Starring Johnny Depp, Michelle Pfeiffer
A Bad Moms Christmas
Starring Mila Kunis, Kristen Bell
Olaf’s Frozen Adventure
Starring Kristen Bell, Josh Gad
Movies coming up in December:
Paddington 2 – premiere on December 1
Singularity – premiere on December 1
The Vault – premiere on December 8
Star Wars: The Last Jedi – premiere on December 15
Facebook Comments