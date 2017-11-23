Events in Bucharest:

Gaudeamus book fair – ongoing, ends on November 26, at Romexpo in Bucharest. More details here

Asia Fest – November 24-26, at Romexpo in Bucharest. Find out more here

Start 2 Play – games and toys fair – November 25-26, at Romexpo in Bucharest. More info here

HipTrip Travel Film Festival – ongoing, ends on November 26, at Union and Eforie cinemas in Bucharest. Find program here

Black Lips concert – November 25, at Control Club in Bucharest. More information here

Polish film festival CinePolska – ongoing, ends on November 26, at Elvire Popesco cinema in Bucharest. Read more about it here

Movie openings:

Murder on the Orient Express

Starring Johnny Depp, Michelle Pfeiffer

A Bad Moms Christmas

Starring Mila Kunis, Kristen Bell

Olaf’s Frozen Adventure

Starring Kristen Bell, Josh Gad

Movies coming up in December:

Paddington 2 – premiere on December 1

Singularity – premiere on December 1

The Vault – premiere on December 8

Star Wars: The Last Jedi – premiere on December 15