videoWeekend calendar: Gaudeamus book fair, Asia Fest, movie openings

by Irina Marica
Events in Bucharest:

Gaudeamus book fairongoing, ends on November 26, at Romexpo in Bucharest. More details here

Asia Fest – November 24-26, at Romexpo in Bucharest. Find out more here

Start 2 Play – games and toys fair – November 25-26, at Romexpo in Bucharest. More info here

HipTrip Travel Film Festival – ongoing, ends on November 26, at Union and Eforie cinemas in Bucharest. Find program here

Black Lips concert – November 25, at Control Club in Bucharest. More information here

Polish film festival CinePolska – ongoing, ends on November 26, at Elvire Popesco cinema in Bucharest. Read more about it here

 

Movie openings:

Murder on the Orient Express

Starring Johnny Depp, Michelle Pfeiffer

A Bad Moms Christmas

Starring  Mila Kunis, Kristen Bell

Olaf’s Frozen Adventure

Starring Kristen Bell, Josh Gad

 

Movies coming up in December:

Paddington 2 – premiere on December 1

Singularity – premiere on December 1

The Vault – premiere on December 8

Star Wars: The Last Jedi – premiere on December 15

 

