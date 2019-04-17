Weekend calendar: Spotlight & Bob Sinclar concert, Cinepolitica, Rokolectiv, Autor jewelry fair, exhbitions

Events:

Spotlight Festival: April 18 - April 21 on Bucharest's Calea Victoriei. The festival opens with a performance of French DJ Bob Sinclar, on April 18, in George Enescu Square, starting 21:00. The list of installations presented this year is available here.

Cinepolitica: April 18 - April 21 at Elvire Popesco cinema. The program is listed here.

Autor International Contemporary Jewelry Fair: April 20 - April 21 at the National Theater in Bucharest. More on the event here.

Rokolectiv festival of electronic music and related arts: April 18 - April 20 in several locations in Bucharest. The program is available here.

Mario Frangoulis concert: April 20 at Sala Palatului. The tenor will donate 10% of the ticket sales from this concert to Hospice Casa Speranței. More on this here.

The Color Run race: April 20, starting at the National Library. More details are available here.

Palm Sunday Fair at the Romanian Peasant Museum: April 19 - April 21. Further details here.

American Independent Film Festival: ongoing, ends April 18 at Cinema Pro, Romanian Peasant Museum Cinema. The program is listed here.

Wild Flowers from Romania - a botanical history: ongoing, ends May 5 at the National Museum of Art of Romania (MNAR). Further details on visiting hours here. The exhibition also presents, for the first time in Romania, The Transylvania Florilegium album, a project initiated by Prince Charles of Wales. More on it here.

Eli Lotar : April 18 - July 18 at the Museum of Art Collections. Details on visiting hours here. The exhibition brings forth the contribution of Eli Lotar to photographic and cinema modernism.

Movie openings:

The Sisters Brothers

Starring: Jake Gyllenhaal, Joaquin Phoenix, John C. Reilly

The Curse of La Llorona

Starring: Linda Cardellini, Patricia Velasquez, Raymond Cruz, Madeleine McGraw, Sean Patrick Thomas

(Photo: Alberto Grosescu/ Spotlight Festival Facebook Page)

