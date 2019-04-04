Ro Insider
CSR
Tenor Mario Frangoulis to donate part of Bucharest concert ticket sales to charity
04 April 2019
Tenor Mario Frangoulis will donate 10% of the ticket sales from his Bucharest concert to Hospice Casa Speranței.

The action takes place under the patronage of the British Romanian Chamber of Commerce.

Frangoulis will perform for in Bucharest on April 20, at Sala Palatului, alongside the Bucharest Symphony Orchestra, conducted by Stathis Soulis. Soprano Cellia Costea is a special guest.

Throughout his career, Frangoulis supported various charity initiatives as an ambassador or spokesperson. The Jose Carreras Leukemia Foundation, Give US Your Poor campaign, Horatio Alger Association of Distinguished Americans, Dalai Lama Center for Peace, UNESCO, and the UK Red Cross are some of them.  

With 19 albums released and over 7 million copies sold, Frangoulis combines the classical with the contemporary, mixing opera with pop, rock, folk, soul or world music. He performed alongside artists such as Sarah Brightman, Placido Domingo, Montserrat Caballe, José Carreras, Liu Huan, Lara Fabian, Klaus Meine or Angela Gheorghiu.

The program of the Bucharest concert includes well-known pieces of great composers as wells as crossover pieces.

(Photo: courtesy of the organizers)

[email protected] 

25 September 2018
CSR
NGO opens first socio-medical center for children with incurable diseases in Romania

Hospice Casa Speranței, an NGO that offers full palliative care services, inaugurated on Friday, September 21, the first...

