Weekend calendar: American Independent Film Festival, Bucharest Fashion Film Festival, PetExpo

Events:

American Independent Film Festival: April 12 - April 18 at Cinema Pro, Romanian Peasant Museum Cinema. The program is listed here.

Bucharest Fashion Film Festival: April 11 - April 14 at Elvire Popesco Cinema and several other venues. The program is available here.

Cuban Film Days: ongoing, ends April 12, at the Cervantes Institute in Bucharest. More on the program here.

PetExpo: April 12 - April 14 at Romexpo. More on the event here.

Eurosfat - a yearly forum on European affairs: April 12 at JW Marriott Bucharest. The program is available here.

Movie openings:

Dragged Across Concrete

Starring: Mel Gibson, Jennifer Carpenter, Liannet Borrego, Vince Vaughn, Laurie Holden

Hellboy

Starring: Milla Jovovich, David Harbour, Ian McShane, Daniel Dae Kim

(Photo: Pexels.com)

[email protected]