Weekend calendar: American Independent Film Festival, Bucharest Fashion Film Festival, PetExpo

Events:
American Independent Film Festival: April 12 - April 18 at Cinema Pro, Romanian Peasant Museum Cinema. The program is listed here.
Bucharest Fashion Film Festival: April 11 - April 14 at Elvire Popesco Cinema and several other venues. The program is available here.
Cuban Film Days: ongoing, ends April 12, at the Cervantes Institute in Bucharest. More on the program here.
PetExpo: April 12 - April 14 at Romexpo. More on the event here.
Eurosfat - a yearly forum on European affairs: April 12 at JW Marriott Bucharest. The program is available here.
Movie openings:
Dragged Across Concrete
Hellboy
(Photo: Pexels.com)