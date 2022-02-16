Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at andrei@romania-insider.com. 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Wed, 02/16/2022 - 08:35
Business

German WPD sketches plans for 1.9GW offshore farms in Romania's Black Sea

16 February 2022
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

German group wpd, specialising in the development and commissioning of renewable energy projects, has initiated the steps for constructing the first two wind farms in the Black Sea. The cumulative size of the two wind farms is 1,900 MW.

The Romanian onshore wind farms now have a combined capacity of 3,000 MW.

"At the end of July last year, wpd offshore became the first company in Romania to officially apply for the development of offshore wind projects in the Black Sea. The Black Sea 1 (500 MW) and the Black Sea 2 (about 1,400 MW) are the two parks, and the project companies that will develop them have already been set up," wpd announced in a press release, Ziarul Financiar reported.

According to Romania's Resilience Plan PNRR, by the first half of 2023, Romania must have a functional mechanism for investments in offshore areas.

"Based on its extensive experience and know-how related to offshore wind projects globally, wpd offshore is ready to take all necessary steps to make Romania the first country to install wind turbines in the Black Sea," the company argued.

andrei@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Dreamstime.com)

Read next

Profile picture for user irina.popescu0
Irina Marica
Senior Editor

Irina holds a BA in Journalism and has been part of the Romania-Insider.com team since its early days in 2011. She likes to keep the Romania-insider.com readers informed every day. Irina reports on various topics, on a wide range of areas such as politics, social or entertainment. She also writes travel or leisure articles, as well as interviews. She splits her time between Sinaia, her hometown, and Bucharest. Being born and raised in a mountain town, Irina loves spending time in nature, but she also likes to read, write, listen to music, travel, teach her dog new tricks and listen to other people’s stories (so don’t hesitate to contact her for an interview if you have an interesting story that you want to share with the Romania-insider.com readers). She dreams to visit Iceland one day and maybe get to see the Arctic Monkeys play live.  You can send her press releases or feedback on her stories by emailing irina.marica@romania-insider.com.

 

irina.popescu0
Submitted by irina.popescu0 on Thu, 04/08/2021 - 14:32
09 April 2021
RI +
StarMaps: Four Romanian students use the stars to create unique gifts for special moments
Normal
Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at andrei@romania-insider.com. 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Wed, 02/16/2022 - 08:35
Business

German WPD sketches plans for 1.9GW offshore farms in Romania's Black Sea

16 February 2022
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

German group wpd, specialising in the development and commissioning of renewable energy projects, has initiated the steps for constructing the first two wind farms in the Black Sea. The cumulative size of the two wind farms is 1,900 MW.

The Romanian onshore wind farms now have a combined capacity of 3,000 MW.

"At the end of July last year, wpd offshore became the first company in Romania to officially apply for the development of offshore wind projects in the Black Sea. The Black Sea 1 (500 MW) and the Black Sea 2 (about 1,400 MW) are the two parks, and the project companies that will develop them have already been set up," wpd announced in a press release, Ziarul Financiar reported.

According to Romania's Resilience Plan PNRR, by the first half of 2023, Romania must have a functional mechanism for investments in offshore areas.

"Based on its extensive experience and know-how related to offshore wind projects globally, wpd offshore is ready to take all necessary steps to make Romania the first country to install wind turbines in the Black Sea," the company argued.

andrei@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Dreamstime.com)

Read next

Profile picture for user irina.popescu0
Irina Marica
Senior Editor

Irina holds a BA in Journalism and has been part of the Romania-Insider.com team since its early days in 2011. She likes to keep the Romania-insider.com readers informed every day. Irina reports on various topics, on a wide range of areas such as politics, social or entertainment. She also writes travel or leisure articles, as well as interviews. She splits her time between Sinaia, her hometown, and Bucharest. Being born and raised in a mountain town, Irina loves spending time in nature, but she also likes to read, write, listen to music, travel, teach her dog new tricks and listen to other people’s stories (so don’t hesitate to contact her for an interview if you have an interesting story that you want to share with the Romania-insider.com readers). She dreams to visit Iceland one day and maybe get to see the Arctic Monkeys play live.  You can send her press releases or feedback on her stories by emailing irina.marica@romania-insider.com.

 

irina.popescu0
Submitted by irina.popescu0 on Thu, 04/08/2021 - 14:32
09 April 2021
RI +
StarMaps: Four Romanian students use the stars to create unique gifts for special moments
Normal
 

facebooktwitterlinkedin

1

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks