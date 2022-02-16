German WPD sketches plans for 1.9GW offshore farms in Romania's Black Sea

German group wpd, specialising in the development and commissioning of renewable energy projects, has initiated the steps for constructing the first two wind farms in the Black Sea. The cumulative size of the two wind farms is 1,900 MW.

The Romanian onshore wind farms now have a combined capacity of 3,000 MW.

"At the end of July last year, wpd offshore became the first company in Romania to officially apply for the development of offshore wind projects in the Black Sea. The Black Sea 1 (500 MW) and the Black Sea 2 (about 1,400 MW) are the two parks, and the project companies that will develop them have already been set up," wpd announced in a press release, Ziarul Financiar reported.

According to Romania's Resilience Plan PNRR, by the first half of 2023, Romania must have a functional mechanism for investments in offshore areas.

"Based on its extensive experience and know-how related to offshore wind projects globally, wpd offshore is ready to take all necessary steps to make Romania the first country to install wind turbines in the Black Sea," the company argued.

andrei@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Dreamstime.com)