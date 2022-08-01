Wages in RO public sector, 30% above those in private sector

The average gross income of the employees in the public sector was almost 30% higher than in the private sector, according to Digi24.ro, quoting data from a Fiscal Council report.

Romania also leads in terms of the share of public payroll in the general government budget in the European Union.

The average gross salary in the public system has been increasing in recent years. The latest data published by the Fiscal Council show that in 2021 it reached over RON 7,000 (EUR 1,400), over RON 1,500 more than the average wage in the private sector.

In the first six months of the year, RON 58 bln, the equivalent of 4.2% of the year’s projected GDP, was spent on public wages.

Even if the ratio is lower compared to last year, Romania still remains at the top of the list of European countries by the share of the wages held in the public budget. Romania has been holding this position since 2018.

(Photo: Pixabay)

