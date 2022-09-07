Romanian audiobook & ebook streaming platform Voxa raises EUR 0.6 mln through SeedBlink

Voxa, a leading Romanian streaming platform for audiobooks and ebooks, announced on September 7 that it completed the second round of funding through the investment platform SeedBlink, raising EUR 621,000.

The company, launched less than a year ago, reached a market capitalization of EUR 6.5 million.

So far, the Voxa app has recorded 150,000 downloads on the Apple and Google platforms, coming in first place in the top of applications in the book category.

“As of August, the catalog available in the application has over 38,000 books in Romanian and English,” said Dan Vidrascu, CEO Voxa.

Strictly speaking of audiobooks, Voxa readers have listened to more than one million hours of reading to date. The most popular books were Think Like a Monk by Jay Shetty, The Courage to Be Disliked by Fumitake Koga and Ichiro Kishimi, and The Silent Patient by Alex Michaelides.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Oleg Dudko/Dreamstime.com)