Vlasceanu & Partners has assisted Alive Capital in acquiring a 23 MW photovoltaic project

Vlasceanu & Partners has advised Alive Capital for the acquisition of Da Vinci New Project, a project company that owns a photovoltaic plant of about 23 MW in Nanov, Teleorman county. The legal support encompassed a thorough due diligence process for the project, along with comprehensive assistance in drafting, negotiating, and finalizing the transaction documents, including their subsequent registration.

Loredana Vlasceanu, the partner coordinating the project mentioned: “We are delighted to have collaborated with Alive Capital on this venture, alongside their experienced team. Together, we successfully concluded the transaction within a remarkably short timeframe, effectively addressing the requirements of all involved parties. We anticipate the swift construction and energization of this project, contributing to a heightened share of green energy in the Romanian energy market.”

The legal team engaged in both the due diligence and M&A phases comprised Loredana Vlasceanu (Partner), Raluca Spinu (Partner), Dan Oltean (Managing Associate) and Andrei Popovici (Associate).

*This is a press release.