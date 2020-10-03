Romania Insider
RO Home & Deco online retailer Vivre Deco raises EUR 3.5 mln in bonds
10 March 2020
Romania-based Vivre Deco, one of the largest online retailers of furniture and decorations in Central and Eastern Europe, successfully completed a private bond placement and raised EUR 3.5 million.

The bonds are maturing in 2025 and carry a 5.25% annual coupon, according to a statement of the Banca Transilvania Financial Group, which has managed the placement.

Subsequently, the bonds will be listed on the AeRO platform of the Bucharest Stock Exchange. The investors oversubscribed the issue asking interest rates of between 4.5% and 5.5%.

The funds raised will be used to finance the company's accelerated development strategy by capturing the market, in particular through investments in marketing tools, with the aim of expanding the customer base and increasing brand awareness, as well as through investments in technology and automation.

Vivre Deco was founded by Romanian entrepreneur Monica Cardogan. One of its significant shareholders is the Neogen group, founded by Calin Fusu.

In 2019, Vivre Deco recorded revenues of about RON 200 mln (EUR 42 mln), an operating profit of RON 7.1 mln (EUR 1.5 mln), and a net profit of RON 3.4 mln (EUR 0.71 mln).

The company is operating on nine markets in Central and Eastern Europe and has shown sustained development over the last 5 years, with turnover increasing by an average annual rate of 28%.

(Photo: Shutterstock)

