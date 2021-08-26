Vitacom Electronics invests EUR 6.7 mln in new logistics centre in Romania

Vitacom Electronics, a distributor of electronic products and accessories, has moved to a new logistics centre after an investment of EUR 6.7 million. The company will also relocate its offices to the new location at the beginning of this fall.

The new headquarters is located in Apahida commune in Cluj county and has a total area of approximately 13,000 square meters. The warehouse has a usable area of 5,000 sqm, while the offices occupy 1,300 sqm.

This move will allow the company to add more products to its portfolio and expand its business.

Vitacom Electronics was founded in 1991 by Vasile Andrei Vita and is one of the largest companies in the field of electronic products and accessories.

(Photo source: Pixabay.com)