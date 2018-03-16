Virtual 3D tour in Romanian salt mine

With the help of 3D virtual reality (VR) glasses, the tourists visiting the Museum of Salt in Slanic, a town in Prahova county, can now descend into the mine of salt where the miners work and watch how salt is extracted.

The refurbishment of the Museum of Salt in Slanic had a cost of RON 150,000 (some EUR 32,000), with the funds coming from the Prahova County Council. Most of the money, namely RON 80,000 (EUR 17,000), was allocated for the 3D VR film made by a private company in Iasi, according to local Adevarul.

The virtual tour takes just over five minutes. Sitting in an automated minecart, the tourists wearing the 3D VR glasses go on a tour in the salt mine, where they can see the miners extract salt while learning about how the exploitation of salt in Romania evolved over time. The visitors also have some surprises during their virtual tour, such as controlled explosions aimed at destroying a big wall of salt.

“Due to the modern way in which the public can explore the history of this invaluable wealth of the Romanian land, the Salt Museum becomes one of the main attractions for the visitors to Slanic, along with the salt mine “Unirea” and the salted baths,” according to the Prahova County Council.

Irina Marica, [email protected]

(photo source: Consiliul Judetean Prahova on Facebook)