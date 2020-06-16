Romania Insider
Submitted by romaniainsider on Tue, 06/16/2020 - 08:12
Business
Bucharest shopping mall Veranda launches marketplace for tenants
16 June 2020
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The Veranda Obor shopping mall in central Bucharest has launched an e-commerce platform that aims to address the needs of its tenants, especially those who do not have a website or e-commerce solution, Economica.net reported.

The mall thus develops an additional business line and creates a new online extension, which offers a wide variety of products for a diverse audience.

The platform's implementation is not a temporary solution, only for the crisis period but a permanent line of business, explained Andrei Pogonaru, one of the owners.

At the same time, it will provide retailers with a safety net in the case of another wave of movement restrictions.

"The online is here to stay, it is not something temporary during the state of emergency," Pogonaru said. Veranda Mall's developer and owner is Professional Imo Partners, a company controlled by the Pogonaru family. 

(Photo: Veranda Mall Facebook Page)

[email protected]

Normal
Romania Insider
Submitted by romaniainsider on Tue, 06/16/2020 - 08:12
Business
Bucharest shopping mall Veranda launches marketplace for tenants
16 June 2020
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The Veranda Obor shopping mall in central Bucharest has launched an e-commerce platform that aims to address the needs of its tenants, especially those who do not have a website or e-commerce solution, Economica.net reported.

The mall thus develops an additional business line and creates a new online extension, which offers a wide variety of products for a diverse audience.

The platform's implementation is not a temporary solution, only for the crisis period but a permanent line of business, explained Andrei Pogonaru, one of the owners.

At the same time, it will provide retailers with a safety net in the case of another wave of movement restrictions.

"The online is here to stay, it is not something temporary during the state of emergency," Pogonaru said. Veranda Mall's developer and owner is Professional Imo Partners, a company controlled by the Pogonaru family. 

(Photo: Veranda Mall Facebook Page)

[email protected]

Normal
 

Romania Insider Free Newsletter

Subscribe now

Trending content

15 June 2020
Politics
Former commander of U.S. Army in Europe warns Russia may invade Romania to test NATO
15 June 2020
Justice
Romanians plead guilty for running cyber fraud scheme in the U.S.
10 June 2020
Business
Analysis: Household income & spending, double on paper in five years. What's the reality behind the numbers in Romania?
03 June 2020
Business
Orange Romania doubles net profit
01 June 2020
Politics
Opposition leader asks Romanian PM’s resignation after controversial photo becomes viral, PM pays fine
01 June 2020
Business
Romania's "mall king" will develop EUR 2.9 bln multifunctional complex around Bucharest's exhibition center
29 May 2020
Business
Romania’s central bank decides new monetary policy rate cut to help economy recover from COVID-19
10 June 2020
Entertainment
Coronavirus pandemic inspires Romanian online productions