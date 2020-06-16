Bucharest shopping mall Veranda launches marketplace for tenants

The Veranda Obor shopping mall in central Bucharest has launched an e-commerce platform that aims to address the needs of its tenants, especially those who do not have a website or e-commerce solution, Economica.net reported.

The mall thus develops an additional business line and creates a new online extension, which offers a wide variety of products for a diverse audience.

The platform's implementation is not a temporary solution, only for the crisis period but a permanent line of business, explained Andrei Pogonaru, one of the owners.

At the same time, it will provide retailers with a safety net in the case of another wave of movement restrictions.

"The online is here to stay, it is not something temporary during the state of emergency," Pogonaru said. Veranda Mall's developer and owner is Professional Imo Partners, a company controlled by the Pogonaru family.

(Photo: Veranda Mall Facebook Page)

