The Wizard of Oz show coming to Bucharest’s Museum of Immersive New Art in February

Bucharest’s Museum of Immersive New Art - MINA will premiere a new show on February 20. The Wizard of Oz Immersive is a different reinterpretation of the classic story through 360 video projections on the walls, including the ceiling and floor.

The 30-minute show, created by digital art studio The Illusionists, combines state-of-the-art technology, animation, and storytelling. Alexei Turcan selected and recorded the voices.

The Wizard of Oz is one of the world's most beloved stories, captivating audiences for more than 100 years. Originally created by L. Frank Baum in 1900, the story follows the adventures of Dorothy, a little girl from Kansas who is carried in a tornado along with her faithful dog, Toto, in the fascinating world of Oz.

The novel was quickly adapted for the stage, becoming a hit on Broadway in 1902, and later made into the groundbreaking film The Wizard of Oz in the 1930s.

The Wizard of OZ Immersive will be on show at MINA for six months beginning February 20. Tickets can be purchased online on the museum’s website.

MINA is the first immersive space in Romania and the largest new media art center in Southeast Europe. It opened last year in a building that once housed the first Romanian computer factory in northern Bucharest.

