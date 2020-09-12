Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at [email protected] 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Wed, 12/09/2020 - 09:22
Politics

Romanian reformist block USR-Plus wants national recovery plan rewritten

09 December 2020
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romanian reformist block USR-Plus, which will be part of the center-right coalition to rule the country after the December 6 elections, will ask to lead a key minister in the next Government, such as the Finance Ministry or Justice Ministry, sources familiar with the negotiations told G4Media.ro, Bursa.ro reported.

The two ministries are essential because they endorse all acts adopted by the Government.

USR-Plus will also demand a thorough reorganization of the EU Funds Ministry, maybe even its removal followed by the transfer of its functions to the prime minister's office, G4media reports.

Another major objective of USR-Plus in the negotiations with the National Liberal Party (PNL) is the radical rewriting of the National Recovery and Resilience Program (PNRR), the plan launched by the Government of prime minister Ludovic Orban and president Klaus Iohannis during the electoral campaign. The plan outlines the major projects that Romania should finance in the next four years from the EUR 30 billion that will be disbursed under the European Commission's Next Generation EU program.

USR-Plus got 15% of the votes in the parliamentary elections on December 6, coming third after the Social Democratic Party (PSD) and National Liberal Party (PNL). PNL and USR-Plus will likely form a center-right ruling coalition together with the Hungarian Democratic Union (UDMR).

[email protected]

(Photo source: Facebook/Dacian Ciolos; photo by Steluta Popescu)

Read next

Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at [email protected] 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Fri, 11/27/2020 - 09:17
27 November 2020
Politics
Romania’s Liberal Govt. unveils National Recovery and Resilience Plan draft
Normal
Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at [email protected] 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Wed, 12/09/2020 - 09:22
Politics

Romanian reformist block USR-Plus wants national recovery plan rewritten

09 December 2020
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romanian reformist block USR-Plus, which will be part of the center-right coalition to rule the country after the December 6 elections, will ask to lead a key minister in the next Government, such as the Finance Ministry or Justice Ministry, sources familiar with the negotiations told G4Media.ro, Bursa.ro reported.

The two ministries are essential because they endorse all acts adopted by the Government.

USR-Plus will also demand a thorough reorganization of the EU Funds Ministry, maybe even its removal followed by the transfer of its functions to the prime minister's office, G4media reports.

Another major objective of USR-Plus in the negotiations with the National Liberal Party (PNL) is the radical rewriting of the National Recovery and Resilience Program (PNRR), the plan launched by the Government of prime minister Ludovic Orban and president Klaus Iohannis during the electoral campaign. The plan outlines the major projects that Romania should finance in the next four years from the EUR 30 billion that will be disbursed under the European Commission's Next Generation EU program.

USR-Plus got 15% of the votes in the parliamentary elections on December 6, coming third after the Social Democratic Party (PSD) and National Liberal Party (PNL). PNL and USR-Plus will likely form a center-right ruling coalition together with the Hungarian Democratic Union (UDMR).

[email protected]

(Photo source: Facebook/Dacian Ciolos; photo by Steluta Popescu)

Read next

Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at [email protected] 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Fri, 11/27/2020 - 09:17
27 November 2020
Politics
Romania’s Liberal Govt. unveils National Recovery and Resilience Plan draft
Normal
 

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Trending content

09 December 2020
Politics
The end of an era in Romanian politics: former president and former PMs fail to take their parties to the Parliament (comment)
07 December 2020
Politics
Romania’s PM resigns after his party’s defeat in the parliamentary elections
07 December 2020
Politics
Romania’s president comments election result: No clear winner. A center-right coalition is quickly taking shape
07 December 2020
Politics
Social Democrats win Romania’s parliamentary elections, extremist party gets 9% of the votes - partial results
07 December 2020
Politics
Pandemic and record low turnout bring extremist party into Romania’s Parliament
06 December 2020
Politics
Romania parliamentary elections 2020: Exit polls show tight race at the top and surprises at the bottom amid record-low turnout
04 December 2020
OpEd
Romania parliamentary elections 2020: What is at stake and what to expect? (comment)
03 December 2020
Profiles & Interviews
Expat in Romania - Mario Ulloa (from Mexico): My first encounter with the country was both shocking and funny