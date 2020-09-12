Romanian reformist block USR-Plus wants national recovery plan rewritten

Romanian reformist block USR-Plus, which will be part of the center-right coalition to rule the country after the December 6 elections, will ask to lead a key minister in the next Government, such as the Finance Ministry or Justice Ministry, sources familiar with the negotiations told G4Media.ro, Bursa.ro reported.

The two ministries are essential because they endorse all acts adopted by the Government.

USR-Plus will also demand a thorough reorganization of the EU Funds Ministry, maybe even its removal followed by the transfer of its functions to the prime minister's office, G4media reports.

Another major objective of USR-Plus in the negotiations with the National Liberal Party (PNL) is the radical rewriting of the National Recovery and Resilience Program (PNRR), the plan launched by the Government of prime minister Ludovic Orban and president Klaus Iohannis during the electoral campaign. The plan outlines the major projects that Romania should finance in the next four years from the EUR 30 billion that will be disbursed under the European Commission's Next Generation EU program.

USR-Plus got 15% of the votes in the parliamentary elections on December 6, coming third after the Social Democratic Party (PSD) and National Liberal Party (PNL). PNL and USR-Plus will likely form a center-right ruling coalition together with the Hungarian Democratic Union (UDMR).

