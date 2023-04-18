Macro

Use of primary energy resources down 6.4% YoY in Jan-Feb

18 April 2023

The use of primary energy resources in Romania, in the first two months of the year, decreased to 5.16 mln tonnes of oil equivalent (toe) – 6.4% less compared to the same period last year according to the statistics office INS.

Out of this, 3.03 mln toe was from local resources (2.9% more YoY) and 2.13 mln toe was imported resources.

Nearly 1.8 mln tonnes of crude oil was refined (+2.6% YoY) while the intake of natural gas plunged by 15% YoY to the equivalent of 1.4 mln toe.

The gas imports notably shrunk to just over one-third of the imports in the same period last year (12% of total intake).

Some 29% less coal was used, namely the equivalent of only 0.43 mln toe.

When it comes to the electricity balance for the first two months of the year, the 6.1% increase in domestic production to 10.72 TWh and the 7.4% YoY decline in domestic consumption allowed Romania to more than double its gross export to 2.18 TWh and lower gross imports by 20% YoY to 0.98 TWh. Particularly, households’ electricity use decreased by 19.2% YoY to 2.06 TWh. The use of electricity in the economy decreased by 3% YoY to 6.3 TWh in the two-month period.

(Photo: Torsakarin/ Dreamstime)

andrei@romania-insider.com

Editor's picks