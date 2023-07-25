US state secretary, Romanian foreign minister condemn Russian attacks near Romanian territory

US secretary of state Antony Blinken recently discussed with Romanian minister of foreign affairs, Luminița Odobescu, both officials condemning the recent Russian attack on Ukrainian ports near the territory of Romania.

According to a statement from the US Department of State spokesperson, Matthew Miller, quoted by CNN, the discussions covered "collective security and unwavering support for Ukraine and Moldova, global food security, and cooperation regarding security in the Black Sea region."

The Romanian Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MAE) subsequently confirmed in a press release that Luminița Odobescu had a phone conversation with the US secretary of state.

"The heads of Romanian and American diplomacy discussed the latest developments in the Black Sea region, including the effects of Russia's decision to suspend its participation in the Black Sea Grain Initiative. The Romanian minister of foreign affairs and the US secretary of state condemned Russia's recent attacks on civilians and fluvial and maritime infrastructure, as well as the cynical way in which Russia affects global food security," the official press release said, cited by Libertatea.

The two officials agreed to maintain close coordination, both bilaterally and Euro-Atlantic, as well as with like-minded partners, to continue providing strong support to Ukraine in the long term, including in the field of agricultural exports.

Odobescu presented the measures already adopted by Romania to support transit capacity for agricultural products from Ukraine. Additionally, the Romanian official advocated for continued "consistent support for enhancing resilience" in the Republic of Moldova.

"The two senior officials highlighted the excellent cooperation between Romania and the US, bilaterally, regionally, and transatlantically, and emphasized the exceptional potential of the Strategic Partnership between Romania and the US to contribute to the security, resilience, and prosperity of the Black Sea region," the MAE press release said.

Furthermore, minister Luminița Odobescu informed the US secretary of state about Romania's decision to join the G7 Declaration in support of Ukraine, presented during the NATO Summit in Vilnius.

"We have made clear one principle with respect to our NATO partners, and we will continue to reiterate, and that is that we will defend every inch of NATO territory. The Secretary made that clear in his call with the Romanian foreign minister today. The President has made that clear on a number of occasions, and it continues to be one of our fundamental bedrock principles," said State Department spokesman Matthew Miller.

radu@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Facebook)