Politics

US state secretary, Romanian foreign minister condemn Russian attacks near Romanian territory

25 July 2023

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

US secretary of state Antony Blinken recently discussed with Romanian minister of foreign affairs, Luminița Odobescu, both officials condemning the recent Russian attack on Ukrainian ports near the territory of Romania.

According to a statement from the US Department of State spokesperson, Matthew Miller, quoted by CNN, the discussions covered "collective security and unwavering support for Ukraine and Moldova, global food security, and cooperation regarding security in the Black Sea region." 

The Romanian Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MAE) subsequently confirmed in a press release that Luminița Odobescu had a phone conversation with the US secretary of state.

"The heads of Romanian and American diplomacy discussed the latest developments in the Black Sea region, including the effects of Russia's decision to suspend its participation in the Black Sea Grain Initiative. The Romanian minister of foreign affairs and the US secretary of state condemned Russia's recent attacks on civilians and fluvial and maritime infrastructure, as well as the cynical way in which Russia affects global food security," the official press release said, cited by Libertatea

The two officials agreed to maintain close coordination, both bilaterally and Euro-Atlantic, as well as with like-minded partners, to continue providing strong support to Ukraine in the long term, including in the field of agricultural exports.

Odobescu presented the measures already adopted by Romania to support transit capacity for agricultural products from Ukraine. Additionally, the Romanian official advocated for continued "consistent support for enhancing resilience" in the Republic of Moldova. 

"The two senior officials highlighted the excellent cooperation between Romania and the US, bilaterally, regionally, and transatlantically, and emphasized the exceptional potential of the Strategic Partnership between Romania and the US to contribute to the security, resilience, and prosperity of the Black Sea region," the MAE press release said.

Furthermore, minister Luminița Odobescu informed the US secretary of state about Romania's decision to join the G7 Declaration in support of Ukraine, presented during the NATO Summit in Vilnius.

"We have made clear one principle with respect to our NATO partners, and we will continue to reiterate, and that is that we will defend every inch of NATO territory. The Secretary made that clear in his call with the Romanian foreign minister today.  The President has made that clear on a number of occasions, and it continues to be one of our fundamental bedrock principles," said State Department spokesman Matthew Miller.

radu@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Facebook)

Tags
#Ukraine
Read next
Normal
Politics

US state secretary, Romanian foreign minister condemn Russian attacks near Romanian territory

25 July 2023

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

US secretary of state Antony Blinken recently discussed with Romanian minister of foreign affairs, Luminița Odobescu, both officials condemning the recent Russian attack on Ukrainian ports near the territory of Romania.

According to a statement from the US Department of State spokesperson, Matthew Miller, quoted by CNN, the discussions covered "collective security and unwavering support for Ukraine and Moldova, global food security, and cooperation regarding security in the Black Sea region." 

The Romanian Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MAE) subsequently confirmed in a press release that Luminița Odobescu had a phone conversation with the US secretary of state.

"The heads of Romanian and American diplomacy discussed the latest developments in the Black Sea region, including the effects of Russia's decision to suspend its participation in the Black Sea Grain Initiative. The Romanian minister of foreign affairs and the US secretary of state condemned Russia's recent attacks on civilians and fluvial and maritime infrastructure, as well as the cynical way in which Russia affects global food security," the official press release said, cited by Libertatea

The two officials agreed to maintain close coordination, both bilaterally and Euro-Atlantic, as well as with like-minded partners, to continue providing strong support to Ukraine in the long term, including in the field of agricultural exports.

Odobescu presented the measures already adopted by Romania to support transit capacity for agricultural products from Ukraine. Additionally, the Romanian official advocated for continued "consistent support for enhancing resilience" in the Republic of Moldova. 

"The two senior officials highlighted the excellent cooperation between Romania and the US, bilaterally, regionally, and transatlantically, and emphasized the exceptional potential of the Strategic Partnership between Romania and the US to contribute to the security, resilience, and prosperity of the Black Sea region," the MAE press release said.

Furthermore, minister Luminița Odobescu informed the US secretary of state about Romania's decision to join the G7 Declaration in support of Ukraine, presented during the NATO Summit in Vilnius.

"We have made clear one principle with respect to our NATO partners, and we will continue to reiterate, and that is that we will defend every inch of NATO territory. The Secretary made that clear in his call with the Romanian foreign minister today.  The President has made that clear on a number of occasions, and it continues to be one of our fundamental bedrock principles," said State Department spokesman Matthew Miller.

radu@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Facebook)

Tags
#Ukraine
Read next
Normal
 

facebooktwitterlinkedin

1

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

20 July 2023
Events
Coldplay will hold first concert in Bucharest next summer
13 July 2023
Capital markets powered by BSE
FTSE Russell and MSCI include Hidroelectrica’s shares in their indices just after BSE debut
11 July 2023
People
UiPath co-founder Daniel Dines resigns from co-CEO position
06 July 2023
Transport
Brăila bridge over the Danube: Romania inaugurates one of Europe’s largest bridges
06 July 2023
Events
Neversea opens stellar summer festival season in Romania
03 July 2023
Business
Dacia to enter Dakar Rally in 2025 with a race car running on synthetic fuel  
23 June 2023
Capital markets powered by BSE
Romania's biggest IPO begins at Bucharest Stock Exchange: investors can buy 17.3% of power producer Hidroelectrica
21 June 2023
Energy
OMV Petrom and Romgaz move ahead with Neptun Deep offshore project in the Romanian Black Sea