US State Department approves possible sale of Abrams tanks to Romania

The US State Department approved a potential sale of M1A2 Abrams tanks and related equipment to the Romanian government for an estimated cost of USD 2.53 billion, the Defense Security Cooperation Agency announced. It also said it notified Congress of this possible sale on November 9.

The proposed sale of 54 Abrams tanks and related equipment to Romania “will support the foreign policy and national security objectives of the United States by helping to improve the security of a NATO Ally which is an important force for political and economic stability in Europe,” reads the press release.

It will also “improve Romania’s capability to meet current and future threats by providing a credible force that is capable of deterring adversaries and participating in NATO operations. Romania will have no difficulty absorbing this equipment into its armed forces.”

In turn, the Romanian Ministry of Defense (MApN) said it welcomes the notification of the US Congress on this proposed sale, saying the tanks and the equipment are set to enter the endowment of the Romanian Land Forces.

The ministry also stated that the value of the contract is around USD 1.07 billion, in accordance with the prior approval of the Romanian Parliament, but “under US law, the US Congress was notified of a higher initial value of around USD 2.5 billion.”

After approval by Congress, the governments of Romania and the United States will sign the LoA (Letter of Acceptance) contract and the acquisition will be made at the value estimated and approved by the Romanian Parliament.

Defense minister Angel Tîlvăr commented: “The Strategic Partnership between Romania and the United States represents one of the pillars on which national security rests and essentially contributes to strengthening the defense of the allied eastern flank in the Black Sea region.”

“The Patriot surface-to-air and HIMARS surface-to-surface missile systems, Piranha V armored personnel carriers, F-16 multirole aircraft - programs already underway, the NSM coastal batteries that will be delivered in the near future, as well as the prospect of being provided with the 5th generation aircraft, the F-35, for which Romania has already officially opted, represent the most important of the concrete dimensions of bilateral military cooperation,” he added.

Minister Tîlvăr also welcomed the latest deliveries of American combat equipment. The first 33 JLTV (Joint Light Tactical Vehicles) armored vehicles for the Special Operations Forces arrived in Romania on November 9, while the second Hercules C-130H aircraft was scheduled for reception on November 10.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Neacsu Razvan Chirnoaga | Dreamstime.com)