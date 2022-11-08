The Romanian Embassy in the US announced that the Marines are set to place a TPS-80 detection radar in Romania, next to its border with Ukraine to ensure “detection, tracking, and identification of aerial targets.”

The radar will operate to investigate air targets in eastern Ukraine and the central-western Black Sea basin.

“[It will be] improving integrated defense by increasing the detection range of air targets evolving at low, medium, and high altitudes,” the Facebook announcement reads.

The Spanish army echoes the reconnaissance act, bringing a NATO-integrated three-dimensional TPS-43 radar for anti-aircraft and anti-missile defense systems into the Romanian territory.

Should the radar installment come into place, the three-dimensional radar can be used to direct aircraft fighters and coordinate missile batteries, while the US TPS-80 provides in-depth coverage of soldiers’ deployment and track a variety of targets.

Earlier this summer during Madrid’s NATO summit, US president Joe Biden said that he would strengthen his military’s presence in Europe – joined in a strategic coalition by Spain, Poland, Romania, the Baltic countries, the United Kingdom, Germany, and Italy.

rafly@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Romanian Embassy to US on Facebook)