US soldier badly injured after climbing wagon in Western Romania train station

by Irina Marica
An American soldier was seriously injured after suffering an electric shock in the Curtici train station in Western Romania, near the border with Hungary.

He was accompanying a military convoy that was entering Romania, heading to Cincu military base for a large-scale drill. He allegedly climbed on one of the train wagons, which was carrying some of the equipment, and suffered an electric shock that caused him serious injuries, reports local Mediafax.

The soldier was taken to the County Emergency Hospital in Arad, with burns on almost half of his body. The man also suffered a head injury due to the fall.

The first prosecutor of the Military Prosecutor’s Office Timisoara, Radu Ilina, told Mediafax that the soldier is in stable condition, but he is still intubated.

The Military Prosecutor’s Office has opened an investigation in this case, trying to find out why the soldier climbed on the wagon.

The American soldier could be transported to Germany for medical treatment if necessary.

