andreich
Submitted by andreich on Fri, 04/02/2021 - 08:28
Capital markets powered by BSE

The Capital Markets News section is sponsored by the Bucharest Stock Exchange 

BVB
 

US slashes anti-dumping tax for RO aluminum producer Alro from 84% to 37%

02 April 2021
The United States Department of Commerce (DoC) announced its final decision on the anti-dumping tariffs for aluminum sheets imported from 18 countries, including Romania.

The DoC revised its original position and reduced the tariff for the Romanian producer Alro from 83.94% to 37.26% of the value of the imported sheets, the Romanian aluminum producer announced in a note to investors.

"On 31 March 2021, the United States Commission on International Trade (USITC) gave the final vote on requests for anti-dumping tariffs against the countries mentioned above. As regards the original products from Romania, as well as those originating in Bahrain, Brazil, Croatia, Egypt, the Federal Republic of Germany, India, Indonesia, Italy, Oman, Serbia, Slovenia, South Africa, Spain, Taiwan and Turkey, the USITC vote was to establish anti-dumping tariffs in the amounts previously established by the United States Department of Commerce. The USITC decision can still be appealed to the competent courts of the United States and is subject to annual administrative review. Following the review, the established tariffs may be changed or eliminated," Alro reported. 

[email protected]

(Photo source: Pixabay.com)

Normal
