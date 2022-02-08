Untold 2022: David Guetta, Don Diablo, Kygo among artists in this year’s lineup

David Guetta, Don Diablo, G-Eazy, Kygo, Major Lazer, Morten, Oliver Heldens, Paul Kalkbrenner LIVE, Tujamo, Above & Beyond, and Anne-Marie are among the artists set to perform at this year’s edition of Untold, the electronic music festival held in Cluj Napoca.

This year’s festival is scheduled to take place between August 4 and August 7.

Major Lazer, the electronic dance music DJ trio including Diplo, Walshy Fire and Ape Drums, and British singer Anne-Marie will perform in the country for the first time.

A public of more than 265,000 attended last year’s edition of Untold. The lineup included artists such as David Guetta, Martin Garrix, Dimitri Vegas & Like Mike, Afrojack, Parov Stelar, Tyga, and Sam Feldt.

(Photo: Salajean/ Dreamstime)

