Profile picture for user sfodor
Simona Fodor
Senior Editor

Simona joined the Romania Insider team in 2015, first working on our travel guide in English and, later, writing features and interviews for Romania-insider.com. She holds a BA in Romanian and English and an MA in American Studies from the University of Bucharest and started her journalism career in 2003.  Simona divides her time between her hometown Ploiești and Bucharest. While in Ploiești, she enjoys spending time with her family and taking long walks with the family dog. Going through an ever-expanding reading list and traveling, now replaced by travel literature and documentaries, are some of her favorite activities. You can get in touch with her for stories about arts, culture, and travel: simona@romania-insider.com 

 

sfodor
Submitted by sfodor on Tue, 02/08/2022 - 14:17
Events

Untold 2022: David Guetta, Don Diablo, Kygo among artists in this year’s lineup

08 February 2022
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

David Guetta, Don Diablo, G-Eazy, Kygo, Major Lazer, Morten, Oliver Heldens, Paul Kalkbrenner LIVE, Tujamo, Above & Beyond, and Anne-Marie are among the artists set to perform at this year’s edition of Untold, the electronic music festival held in Cluj Napoca.

This year’s festival is scheduled to take place between August 4 and August 7.

Major Lazer, the electronic dance music DJ trio including Diplo, Walshy Fire and Ape Drums, and British singer Anne-Marie will perform in the country for the first time.

A public of more than 265,000 attended last year’s edition of Untold. The lineup included artists such as David Guetta, Martin Garrix, Dimitri Vegas & Like Mike, Afrojack, Parov Stelar, Tyga, and Sam Feldt.

(Photo: Salajean/ Dreamstime)

simona@romania-insider.com

Normal
Profile picture for user sfodor
Simona Fodor
Senior Editor

Simona joined the Romania Insider team in 2015, first working on our travel guide in English and, later, writing features and interviews for Romania-insider.com. She holds a BA in Romanian and English and an MA in American Studies from the University of Bucharest and started her journalism career in 2003.  Simona divides her time between her hometown Ploiești and Bucharest. While in Ploiești, she enjoys spending time with her family and taking long walks with the family dog. Going through an ever-expanding reading list and traveling, now replaced by travel literature and documentaries, are some of her favorite activities. You can get in touch with her for stories about arts, culture, and travel: simona@romania-insider.com 

 

sfodor
Submitted by sfodor on Tue, 02/08/2022 - 14:17
Events

Untold 2022: David Guetta, Don Diablo, Kygo among artists in this year’s lineup

08 February 2022
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

David Guetta, Don Diablo, G-Eazy, Kygo, Major Lazer, Morten, Oliver Heldens, Paul Kalkbrenner LIVE, Tujamo, Above & Beyond, and Anne-Marie are among the artists set to perform at this year’s edition of Untold, the electronic music festival held in Cluj Napoca.

This year’s festival is scheduled to take place between August 4 and August 7.

Major Lazer, the electronic dance music DJ trio including Diplo, Walshy Fire and Ape Drums, and British singer Anne-Marie will perform in the country for the first time.

A public of more than 265,000 attended last year’s edition of Untold. The lineup included artists such as David Guetta, Martin Garrix, Dimitri Vegas & Like Mike, Afrojack, Parov Stelar, Tyga, and Sam Feldt.

(Photo: Salajean/ Dreamstime)

simona@romania-insider.com

Normal
 

facebooktwitterlinkedin

1

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks