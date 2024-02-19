Romania-born festival Untold attracts 185,000 music fans at first Dubai edition, makes plans for 2025

Untold, the globally recognized festival born in Romania, has just wrapped up its first edition in Dubai, with a record 185,000+ music fans from around the world attending the four-day event. And the organizers have already confirmed plans for a new edition in 2025.

The first mega-festival in Dubai, held at Expo City between February 15 and 18, entertained the crowds with a lineup consisting of Tiesto, Hardwell, Armin van Buuren, PSY, G-Eazy, Ellie Goulding, Timmy Trumpet, and many more.

Edy Chereji, co-founder and co-CEO of Untold Universe, said: “Untold Dubai exceeded our expectations, and the response from the attendees was phenomenal. […] As we bid farewell to 2024, we look forward to returning in 2025 with even more magic and surprises. See you soon!”

According to the organizers, plans have begun for the mega music festival to return to Dubai in 2025.

In Romania, Untold will hold a new edition in Cluj-Napoca in August 2024.

(Photo source: the organizers)