Events

Romania-born festival Untold attracts 185,000 music fans at first Dubai edition, makes plans for 2025

19 February 2024

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Untold, the globally recognized festival born in Romania, has just wrapped up its first edition in Dubai, with a record 185,000+ music fans from around the world attending the four-day event. And the organizers have already confirmed plans for a new edition in 2025.

The first mega-festival in Dubai, held at Expo City between February 15 and 18, entertained the crowds with a lineup consisting of Tiesto, Hardwell, Armin van Buuren, PSY, G-Eazy, Ellie Goulding, Timmy Trumpet, and many more.

Edy Chereji, co-founder and co-CEO of Untold Universe, said: “Untold Dubai exceeded our expectations, and the response from the attendees was phenomenal. […] As we bid farewell to 2024, we look forward to returning in 2025 with even more magic and surprises. See you soon!”

According to the organizers, plans have begun for the mega music festival to return to Dubai in 2025.

In Romania, Untold will hold a new edition in Cluj-Napoca in August 2024.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: the organizers)

Tags
Positive Romania
Read next
Normal
Events

Romania-born festival Untold attracts 185,000 music fans at first Dubai edition, makes plans for 2025

19 February 2024

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Untold, the globally recognized festival born in Romania, has just wrapped up its first edition in Dubai, with a record 185,000+ music fans from around the world attending the four-day event. And the organizers have already confirmed plans for a new edition in 2025.

The first mega-festival in Dubai, held at Expo City between February 15 and 18, entertained the crowds with a lineup consisting of Tiesto, Hardwell, Armin van Buuren, PSY, G-Eazy, Ellie Goulding, Timmy Trumpet, and many more.

Edy Chereji, co-founder and co-CEO of Untold Universe, said: “Untold Dubai exceeded our expectations, and the response from the attendees was phenomenal. […] As we bid farewell to 2024, we look forward to returning in 2025 with even more magic and surprises. See you soon!”

According to the organizers, plans have begun for the mega music festival to return to Dubai in 2025.

In Romania, Untold will hold a new edition in Cluj-Napoca in August 2024.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: the organizers)

Tags
Positive Romania
Read next
Normal
 

facebooktwitterlinkedin

1

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

16 February 2024
Capital markets powered by BSE
Biggest financial group in Romania celebrates 30 years since launch: from USD 2 mln initial capital to EUR 4 bln capitalization
15 February 2024
Politics
Romanian PM Marcel Ciolacu received by Pope Francis during visit to Italy
13 February 2024
Interviews
Bucharest's five additional natural areas and the case for protecting them
09 February 2024
M&A
Banca Transilvania acquires OTP Bank Romania under EUR 347 mln deal
08 February 2024
Culture
Sleeping Dogs: Russell Crowe stars in new movie based on book by Romanian author
07 February 2024
Politics
Romanian president champions European unity, opposes veto system in European Parliament speech
30 January 2024
Transport
Dacia unveils Sandrider, its new car for the Dakar Rally 2025
25 January 2024
Events
Romania will not compete in Eurovision this year