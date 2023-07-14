Events

"Unplugged – Folk at the Altar" to take place in Romania’s Evangelical Church in Râșnov in July

14 July 2023

The "Unplugged – Folk at the Altar" music festival in Romania is set to return this year with a third edition, taking place from July 27 to 30 at the Evangelical Church in Râșnov, a construction dating back to the 13th century.

Alexandru Andrieș, Radu Gheorghe, and Maria Gheorghiu are just a few of the artists who will perform in the old place of worship, according to G4Media.

"This year, we continue our journey through the history of folk music, focusing on the 1980s, with artists who made their debut back then. However, we also dive into this history and venture into the present with artists who started their careers during that time, in the space of the Evangelical Church in Râșnov, a historic venue with a special resonance. We will have four days of concerts featuring eight experienced artists," said Mihai Dragomir, the festival organizer.

Each evening, after the concerts at the Evangelical Church, the journey through the history of folk music will continue with The Garden Unplugged, with musical performances in the Schubz Garden in Râșnov, accompanied by artists of all ages from Brașov.

radu@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Folk la Altar on Facebook)


 



