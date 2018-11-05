9 °C
Bucharest
Nov 05, 12:16

Large Bucharest hospital working to get fire safety permit

by Ro Insider
Leave a comment

The Emergency University Hospital in Bucharest (Spitalul Universitar de Urgenţă Bucureşti) does not have the fire safety permit issued by the Emergency Situations Inspectorate (ISU) but has started the procedures to obtain it, Adriana Nica, the hospital’s director, said, quoted by Agerpres.

The hospital’s director explained that the permit “entails costs” and that the hospital has started the procedure to obtain the funds.

“We have taken all the needed steps to receive funding in order to start this process, because the hospital is built on 14 levels and it will be very hard to meet the current requirements. We need to finds some way, some special procedures so it can be accredited but this process entails costs, and we have started the procedures for it,” Nica said.

In February of this year, a fire started at the hospital following a short-circuit at one of the generators. No patients had to be evacuated because of the fire but 20 employees of the hospital self-evacuated.

[email protected]

Search on the web

You might also be interested in these stories

© 2016 City Compass Media and/or its affiliated companies. All rights reserved.

Romania Insider
Free Newsletters

Be up to speed with what’s happening in Romania! Choose from our 7 newsletters, covering the entire array of business, social, politics, and entertainment news

Subscribe now