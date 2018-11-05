Large Bucharest hospital working to get fire safety permit

The Emergency University Hospital in Bucharest (Spitalul Universitar de Urgenţă Bucureşti) does not have the fire safety permit issued by the Emergency Situations Inspectorate (ISU) but has started the procedures to obtain it, Adriana Nica, the hospital’s director, said, quoted by Agerpres.

The hospital’s director explained that the permit “entails costs” and that the hospital has started the procedure to obtain the funds.

“We have taken all the needed steps to receive funding in order to start this process, because the hospital is built on 14 levels and it will be very hard to meet the current requirements. We need to finds some way, some special procedures so it can be accredited but this process entails costs, and we have started the procedures for it,” Nica said.

In February of this year, a fire started at the hospital following a short-circuit at one of the generators. No patients had to be evacuated because of the fire but 20 employees of the hospital self-evacuated.

