Belgian flooring manufacturer Unilin takes over wood processing unit in central Romania

Unilin laminated flooring manufacturer, based in Belgium and owned by US Mohawk Industries group, through its division Unilin Flooring, has reached an agreement with the Austrian supplier of timber and wood-based materials JAF Group to acquire an important part of its production site in Braşov, central Romania.

The deal includes land, buildings and industrial assets of JF Furnir Brasov. Over 100 employees will transfer to Unilin as well, Profit.ro reported.

“We are delighted to have found a sustainable purchaser for our production site in Brasov. The negotiation process was extremely constructive and has been successfully concluded,” commented Werner Stix, CEO of the JAF Group, on the positive outcome of the discussions with Unilin over the past weeks.

No financial details on this transaction are to be made public. The deal is expected to be closed by 4Q 2021.

Based in Belgium, the Unilin group specializes in the production of laminate flooring, having in its portfolio brands such as Pergo and Quick-Step and over 30 factories, with more than 7,500 employees in total.

Mohawk Industries entered Romania in 2015 through the acquisition of the Bulgarian ceramic tile manufacturer KAI, present on the local market through the companies KAI Ceramics and Progres Ceramica.

Last year, JF Furnir Brasov (the subject of the deal) had a turnover of RON 117 mln (EUR 25 mln) and a loss of RON 47.3 mln while employing 299.

(Photo source: Shutterstock)