UniCredit Leasing and Toyota Romania launch program to buy hybrid cars

Toyota and UniCredit Leasing have launched a financing program to help customers buy hybrid cars in the local market.

Hybrid cars represent almost half of the total number of cars the Japanese producer sells in the country, Toyota Romania General Manager Edit Corcoman-Tarcolea said.

Toyota’s hybrid cars include city cars (Yaris Hybrid), compact cars (Auris Hybrid), crossovers (Toyota C-HR Hybrid) or the RAV4 Hybrid SUVs. The models also include Lexus, marketed by Toyota Romania, with a range of eight hybrid models.

Toyota sold 791 hybrid cars in the first six months of this year compared to 192 in 2016. The Yaris Hybrid model accounted for a third of all the Toyota sales in Romania during this period.

(photo source: Toyota.ro)