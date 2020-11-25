Profile picture for user irina.popescu0
Business

New survey reveals top employers in Romania

25 November 2020
A survey carried out by local Undelucram.ro platform among 120,000 of its users revealed the companies most appreciated by their employees in Romania. Microsoft Romania tops the ranking, followed by 2Checkout (now Verifone), Nobel, Softbinator Technologies, and Cornerstone Technologies.

The “Top employers 2020” ranking was made based on the employees’ opinions and not according to the companies’ public image. Carried out between December 1, 2019, and November 15, 2020, the ranking is based on an index obtained from the average grades given to companies by employees or former employees and the number of reviews registered in the platform. The evaluation considered criteria such as advancement opportunities, salary package, management, free time versus office time, procedures, and company values.

Microsoft returned to the first position in this year’s top, after previously topping the list in 2018 and 2016. Last year, the first position in the general ranking was occupied by the debt management company KRUK Romania.

The 2020 top ten is completed by 2Checkout (now Verifone), Nobel, Softbinator Technologies, Cornerstone Technologies, Autonom, Cegeka Romania, KRUK Romania, Logiscool Romania, and Decathlon Romania. Most employers in the top ten ranking are technology companies.

“One of this year’s surprises is the entry for the first time in the top 10 of an education company, more precisely of the network of programming schools for children Logiscool Romania,” Undelucram.ro representatives said in the press release.

Based on their field of activity, Libra Internet Bank, BCR, and ING are the most appreciated employers in the “banking and financial institutions” category, while Orange Romania, Vodafone Romania, and RCS&RDS make the top three in the “telecommunications” category. 

Kaufland Romania tops the “food retail” list, followed by Lidl Romania and Mega Image. Meanwhile, Decathlon Romania, JYSK Romania, and Dedeman are the top three companies in the “non-food retail” category.

Accenture Romania is the most attractive company in the “BPO & Services” group, EY Romania tops the “consulting services” list, and Continental Romania is first in the “production” category.

(Photo source: Adobe Stock)

Normal
