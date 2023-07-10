Uncanny Order: Bucharest exhibition invites public to explore dynamics of chaos

Uncanny Order, an artistic research project developed by Qolony Association, is scheduled to open at Mobius Gallery in Bucharest on July 14th.

The project, focused on real-time data processing to create visual and interactive artworks, invites participants to “witness the emergence of patterns and explore the complex dynamics of chaos.”

The team of artists consisting of Floriama Candea, Claudia Chiriță, and Cătălin Crețu, together with programmer Cristian Bălaș and researchers Marian Zamfirescu and Ionuț Andrei Relu, focuses on mathematical models of dynamical systems underlying natural, biological, and physical phenomena.

They created installations based on these models, offering the audience a guide to interacting with objects that include electronic devices using randomization and combinatorial optimization algorithms to recreate situations of synchrony, a presentation of the project explains.

“We hope that visitors will take a moment to ponder the role of various types of interaction – between people, nature, or technology. We hope they will question the motives of apparent unexpected ordering or synchronizing in daily life. Sometimes, these are more than coincidences. We also hope to encourage the public to reflect critically and explore, as much as possible, the science behind stories/ allegories/ hyperbolae of the butterfly effect type they see in various cultural media, including art galleries,” Claudia Chiriță explains.

The project was initially presented in Timișoara, one of the holders of the European Capital of Culture title this year.

The exhibition is open at Mobius until July 31st. It can be visited from Wednesday to Saturday, between 17:00 and 20:00.

(Photo: Benjamin Bledea, courtesy of the organizers)

