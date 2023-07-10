Culture

Uncanny Order: Bucharest exhibition invites public to explore dynamics of chaos

10 July 2023

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Uncanny Order, an artistic research project developed by Qolony Association, is scheduled to open at Mobius Gallery in Bucharest on July 14th.

The project, focused on real-time data processing to create visual and interactive artworks, invites participants to “witness the emergence of patterns and explore the complex dynamics of chaos.”

The team of artists consisting of Floriama Candea, Claudia Chiriță, and Cătălin Crețu, together with programmer Cristian Bălaș and researchers Marian Zamfirescu and Ionuț Andrei Relu, focuses on mathematical models of dynamical systems underlying natural, biological, and physical phenomena.

They created installations based on these models, offering the audience a guide to interacting with objects that include electronic devices using randomization and combinatorial optimization algorithms to recreate situations of synchrony, a presentation of the project explains.

“We hope that visitors will take a moment to ponder the role of various types of interaction – between people, nature, or technology. We hope they will question the motives of apparent unexpected ordering or synchronizing in daily life. Sometimes, these are more than coincidences. We also hope to encourage the public to reflect critically and explore, as much as possible, the science behind stories/ allegories/ hyperbolae of the butterfly effect type they see in various cultural media, including art galleries,” Claudia Chiriță explains.

The project was initially presented in Timișoara, one of the holders of the European Capital of Culture title this year.

The exhibition is open at Mobius until July 31st. It can be visited from Wednesday to Saturday, between 17:00 and 20:00.

(Photo: Benjamin Bledea, courtesy of the organizers)

simona@romania-insider.com
 

Read next
Normal
Culture

Uncanny Order: Bucharest exhibition invites public to explore dynamics of chaos

10 July 2023

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Uncanny Order, an artistic research project developed by Qolony Association, is scheduled to open at Mobius Gallery in Bucharest on July 14th.

The project, focused on real-time data processing to create visual and interactive artworks, invites participants to “witness the emergence of patterns and explore the complex dynamics of chaos.”

The team of artists consisting of Floriama Candea, Claudia Chiriță, and Cătălin Crețu, together with programmer Cristian Bălaș and researchers Marian Zamfirescu and Ionuț Andrei Relu, focuses on mathematical models of dynamical systems underlying natural, biological, and physical phenomena.

They created installations based on these models, offering the audience a guide to interacting with objects that include electronic devices using randomization and combinatorial optimization algorithms to recreate situations of synchrony, a presentation of the project explains.

“We hope that visitors will take a moment to ponder the role of various types of interaction – between people, nature, or technology. We hope they will question the motives of apparent unexpected ordering or synchronizing in daily life. Sometimes, these are more than coincidences. We also hope to encourage the public to reflect critically and explore, as much as possible, the science behind stories/ allegories/ hyperbolae of the butterfly effect type they see in various cultural media, including art galleries,” Claudia Chiriță explains.

The project was initially presented in Timișoara, one of the holders of the European Capital of Culture title this year.

The exhibition is open at Mobius until July 31st. It can be visited from Wednesday to Saturday, between 17:00 and 20:00.

(Photo: Benjamin Bledea, courtesy of the organizers)

simona@romania-insider.com
 

Read next
Normal
 

facebooktwitterlinkedin

1

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

11 July 2023
People
UiPath co-founder Daniel Dines resigns from co-CEO position
06 July 2023
Transport
Brăila bridge over the Danube: Romania inaugurates one of Europe’s largest bridges
06 July 2023
Events
Neversea opens stellar summer festival season in Romania
03 July 2023
Business
Dacia to enter Dakar Rally in 2025 with a race car running on synthetic fuel  
23 June 2023
Capital markets powered by BSE
Romania's biggest IPO begins at Bucharest Stock Exchange: investors can buy 17.3% of power producer Hidroelectrica
21 June 2023
Energy
OMV Petrom and Romgaz move ahead with Neptun Deep offshore project in the Romanian Black Sea
15 June 2023
Transport
First new airport in Romania in 50 years launches operations in Brașov
13 June 2023
Politics
Social democratic leader Marcel Ciolacu nominated as new prime minister of Romania