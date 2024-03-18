50 Ukrainian pilots to train on F-16s in Romania

Romanian president Klaus Iohannis recently approved the training of approximately 50 Ukrainian pilots on F-16 aircraft in Romania.

The pilots will learn to fly the F-16s at the military base in Fetești, southern Romania.

In addition, president Iohannis informed the Parliament through a letter that he approved the transit through the Romanian territory of equipment and material goods donated by Finland to Ukraine.

The president’s letter of notification was transmitted to the defense committees and will be put to a vote on the agenda of the next joint plenary session.

It is not yet clear when the training of the Ukrainian pilots will begin, but Digi24 sources say that they will arrive at the base this summer, and will have concluded their training by the end of the year.

In October of last year, the Royal Dutch Air Force announced that it would send F-16 aircraft to the "Lieutenant Aviator Gheorghe Mociorniță" Air Base in Romania to help with the training of Ukrainian pilots. A month later, Romania inaugurated the training center in Fetești.

Denmark, Norway, and Belgium have also announced that they will provide F-16 aircraft to Ukraine.

