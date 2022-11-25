Tech

UK Fintech Bootcamp 2022: Three Romanian fintechs part of final 16 cohort from seven countries

25 November 2022
Fagura, iFactor, and Prime Dash, three Romanian high-potential fintech companies, will arrive in London for the UK Fintech Bootcamp 2022 on November 28 for in-person business development meetings and pitching sessions. This record makes Romania the second-largest national participant in the event, behind Israel.

As part of the final 16 entities from seven countries eligible for the pitch day, they will present their ideas to bring their business to Britain in terms of financial regulation, corporate partnerships, innovation, and all the required practical steps, before an audience of investors and corporate partners.

Hosted by Barclays’ fintech hub Rise London, the program is supported by Stripe, Barclays, Chase, Citibank, Finastra, GoSolo, Kingsley Napley, Mastercard, Microsoft, NatWest Group, NayaOne, Orrick, Plum, Wilson Sonsini, and 10x Banking.

The core boot camp program itself ran from November 22 to 24 online from applications that were accepted back in September and October, before filtering to just 16 out of 100 European participating companies.

rafly@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: the organizers)

1

