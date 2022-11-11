Business

Uber is now available in Suceava, its 22nd city in Romania

11 November 2022
The Uber app can also be used in Suceava, northeastern Romania, as of November 10. To mark the launch, the company offers discounted UberX trips until the end of the week, November 13.

“We are excited to reach Suceava, marking our presence in the northern part of Moldova, Romania. We believe people will be getting around the city a lot more seamlessly, as they are becoming more and more interested in alternative transportation,” said Ana Maria Borlovan, Country Operations Manager Uber Romania, Slovakia and The Baltics.

The Uber app is now available in 22 cities in Romania, namely Bucharest, Timișoara, Cluj, Brașov, Iași, Constanța, Craiova, Galați, Pitești, Ploiești, Oradea, Brăila, Sibiu, Buzău, Bacău, Râmnicu Vâlcea, Alba Iulia, Arad, Târgu Mureș, Baia Mare, Târgoviște, and Suceava.

Uber is a technology app that connects passengers and drivers. As of 2020, the company is licensed in Romania as a passenger transportation intermediary and only works with authorised partners. Additionally, Uber is a multimodal platform that also offers the option to order meals in delivery or transport small packages.

Uber operates in over 10,000 cities in more than 70 countries worldwide.

(Photo source: Uber)

