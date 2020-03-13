Romania’s public television reintroduces educational show after schools are closed due to coronavirus

Romania’s public television TVR has decided to reintroduce the educational show “Telescoala” (Tele-school) in its program after the authorities closed the schools in the country to limit the spread of coronavirus.

The show will return on March 16 after a break of about 40 years, local News.ro reported. The courses can be watched both on the TVR 2 channel and online - on the TVR YouTube channel and on the tvr.ro website.

“Given that the educational institutions in Romania were closed amid the COVID-19 crisis, the Romanian Television wants to offer students preparing for the National Evaluation and Baccalaureate exams the possibility to stay up to date with the educational subjects,” TVR said in a press release.

The educational show will include courses of Romanian language and math, as well as courses of biology, chemistry, physics, history and geography. Teachers with experience in teaching online courses will hold the courses in TVR’s Studio 4. They will use textbooks approved by the Ministry of Education.

The show “Telescoala” debuted on TVR 2 at the beginning of the 70s and was broadcast until the 80s.

The Romanian authorities decided to close all schools until March 22, amid the growing number of coronavirus cases in the country. The measure could be prolonged, depending on how the situation evolves, and targets all kindergartens, primary, secondary and high schools in Romania, both public and private.

