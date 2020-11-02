Turnover of RO tech companies doubles in ten years

The turnover of the Romanian companies in the technology sectors, ranging from research and development in engineering to automated equipment and software, will reach RON 55 bln (EUR 11.5 bln) this year, more than double the level recorded in 2010, according to an analysis carried out by experts from Frames and the Industrial Academy, quoted by Agerpres.

According to the authors of the study, the Romanian industry is at the moment of strategic decisions and must make the step towards robotization and digitization, to Factory 4.0, in line with the major changes at international level.

Amid general economic development, the turnover in the technological sector advanced from RON 26 bln in 2010 to RON 51.1 bln (almost EUR 11 bln) in 2018, according to actual data compiled by the study.

The net profits of the companies in the sector advanced even faster, more than tripling from RON 1.56 bln in 2010 to RON 5.41 bln (EUR 1.16 bln) in 2018.

As regards the capital of the companies in the sector, it has doubled from RON 6.25 bln in 2010 to RON 14.1 bln (over EUR 3 bln) in 2018.

The preliminary results indicate a significant advance in 2019, and 2020 is projected to be the best year for the technological business in Romania, with estimated revenues of over RON 55 bln and profits above RON 6 bln.

(Photo: Shutterstock)

