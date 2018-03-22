Turkish company to supply EUR 126 mln pipes for BRUA pipeline

Turkish company Toscelik Spiral Boru won on Wednesday, March 21, the EUR 126 million contract to supply steel pipes for the Romanian section of the BRUA gas pipe, local 4gmedia.ro reported.

The company, which is part of Turkish industrial holding Toscelik, was awarded this contract by state-owned gas transporter Transgaz, which coordinates the BRUA project in Romania.

The Energy Ministry issued on Wednesday the decision that allows Transgaz to start working on the pipeline.

The BRUA gas pipeline is a regional project aimed at connecting Bulgaria, Romania and Hungary. The pipe should have ended in Austria but Hungary changed the initial project. The project’s main goal is to allow the companies that have gas projects in the Black Sea to sell the gas that will be extracted there.

“Romania will thus be able to exploit the immense potential of the natural gas reserves in the Black Sea and thus become a factor of energy security in this part of Europe,” said energy minister Anton Anton.

BRUA’s Romanian section will cross the country from South to West on a distance of 479 kilometers. The project’s first phase should be finalized next year. The total cost is about EUR 500 million, EUR 179 million of which will be covered by the European Commission. Transgaz also received a EUR 50 mln loan from EIB and a EUR 60 mln loan from EBRD for the project.

