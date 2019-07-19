Transgaz has completed over 200 km of BRUA pipeline in Romania

Transgaz Medias, Romania’s state-owned gas pipe operator, continues work on the first phase of the BRUA pipeline. The company has finalized already 215 kilometers of pipeline and three gas compression stations, according to a press release by the Economy Ministry, the company’s majority shareholder, quoted by Agerpres.

The first phase of the BRUA pipeline is 550 kilometers long and will have a maximum capacity of 1.5 billion cubic meters of gas per year to Bulgaria and 4.4 billion cubic meters per year to Hungary.

The investment amounts to EUR 560 million, partly covered from EU funds. Transgaz has also started several projects to consolidate the national gas transport system by building new pipeline sections in several areas of the country.

Transgaz is one of the most profitable state companies. It has investment plans worth about RON 4.4 billion (EUR 930 million) for the 2019-2024 period. The company recently received BBB- rating from Fitch, which is similar to Romania’s sovereign rating.

(Photo: Shutterstock)

