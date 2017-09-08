27 °C
Bucharest
Sep 08, 15:48

Romania’s high altitude road closed for triathlon competition

by Ro Insider
The road traffic on the high-altitude road Transfagarasan will be closed on August 9 to allow the triathlon competition Transfier to take place.

The Transfagarasan will be closed between 08:00 and 18:00, on the segment between the Vidraru Dam and the Balea Lac tunnel area.

The Transfier is in the top three toughest long-distance triathlons in the world, the organizers say. The swimming section takes place in the Vidraru lake, the eighth in Europe by area, the cycling on the Transfagarasan, while the running is along the lake. To finish the race, participants also climb 392 steps to the statue of Prometheus.

Further details on the race here.

