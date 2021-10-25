Transelectrica speeds up boosting Romania’s power import capacity

Romania’s power transport system operator Transelectrica approved in July the investment plan aimed at increasing the transfer capacity of its interconnectors with neighbouring countries but recently decided to prioritise some of the projects in order to speed up the increase.

The strategy is aimed at addressing the scarce investments in new production capacities. From 3,000MW at this moment, Romania’s import capacity is planned to reach 5,500MW in 2025 and 7,000MW in 2030, under the strategy drafted in July.

The main problems faced by the company in carrying out its projects are related to land ownership, explained Bogdan Toncescu, General Manager of Transelectrica, during the business show ZF Live. For instance, he explained, due to the 12 pillars on the Arad-Nădab line [that couldn’t be installed because of land ownership complications], the project was delayed for more than five years.

(Photo: Pexels)

andrei@romania-insider.com