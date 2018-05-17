20 °C
Transelectrica opens new power line between Romania and Serbia

by Romania Insider
Romanian state-owned power grid operator Transelectrica opened on Tuesday, May 14, the new 400 kilovolt (kV) power line between Resita in Southern Romania and Pancevo in Serbia.

The investment in this power line amounted to some RON 80 million (EUR 17 million).

The project is of European interest as it connects Southern Europe to Central Europe, according to Transelectrica investment director Florentina Raducanu.

The powerline has a total length of 131 kilometers, 63 kilometers of which are on Romania’s territory. The power line increases the interconnection capacity between Romania and Serbia.

