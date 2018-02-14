Romanian industrial pipe producer finalizes USD 36 mln investment

Romanian company TMK-Artrom, a producer of industrial application pipes, has finalized a USD 36 million investment project that will allow it to increase the production of premium products.

The company will inaugurate this week a new heat-treatment line for steel pipes and tubes.

“The large-scale investment project allows to perform heat-treatment operations with long pipes, which is quite rare in Europe,” the company’s representatives said.

The new line can process over 160,000 tons of pipes each year. The engineering and equipment for the new line was provided by SMS Group, one of the global leaders in manufacturing equipment for the metallurgical industry.

A former state company, pipe producer Artrom Slatina became part of Russian group TMK in 2001. The new owner started a large-scale modernization plan, which included doubling the plant’s capacity to 200,000 tons per year and integrating it with steel producer TMK Resita. The company then started producing new premium products and opened a sales office in the US.

TMK-Artrom Slatina had a turnover of EUR 168 million and a net profit of EUR 5.4 million in the first nine months of 2017.

